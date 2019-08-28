  • KPIX 5On Air

By Anne Makovec
SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX 5) — A $25,000 reward was announced Wednesday in a San Francisco cold case murder from 2016.

On Oct. 7, 2016, Keron Lamotte was shot and killed as he was watching an artist paint a mural on a building on Plymouth Ave. and Broad St. in the city’s Oceanview neighborhood.

Lamotte’s mother Pecola Jones commissioned a billboard announcing the reward, which was unveiled Wenesday on a building on the 1300 block of Ocean Ave., several blocks north of the scene.

A billboard on the 1300 block of Ocean Ave. in San Francisco advertises a reward for information in the 2016 killing of Keron Lamotte. (SFPD)

Jones held a news conference in front of the Ingleside Presbyterian Church on Ocean Ave. to publicize the billboard and urged witnesses to come forward.

Anyone with information can also send in anonymous tips over the phone to (415) 575-4444 or via text to TIP411.

 

 

