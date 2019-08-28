



SAN JOSE (KPIX 5) — A West San Jose neighborhood pleaded to police for help Wednesday after several recent high-profile crimes, but also urged their neighbors to take action as well.

“A lot of people are afraid to say something,” said Laviencia Harper.

Harper was among the crowd that gathered for a public safety meeting organized by the Cadillac Winchester Neighborhood Association. Mayor Sam Liccardo, Vice Mayor Chappie Jones and Police Chief Eddie Garcia were among the city leaders who attended the meeting and listened to the community’s concerns.

“I’m really scared for my kids,” said Maria Ortega.

Ortega lives not too far from where surveillance cameras caught a man being stabbed by a stranger at a Shell gas station on Hamilton Avenue at 1:18 a.m. Wednesday morning.

Last Tuesday, a gunman shot and killed a 29-year-old man near Winchester Blvd. and Williamsburg Dr. This past weekend, someone shot a 17-year-old boy on Williamsburg Drive.

“I see a lot of shootings,” Ortega said. “It’s hard for me.”

She said she doesn’t allow her three children to walk or play in the neighborhood because she’s fearful of the recent violence.

“We’re not going to let this neighborhood go,” Liccardo told the crowd.

Garcia said the area is known as a hot spot for crime, but they’re increasing police patrols as well as foot patrols.

“I’m not going to sugar coat it, this area can be gang impacted at times,” said Garcia. “We continue to utilize our special operations as we’ve been doing to try to quell some of the violence.”

But Harper said the residents are often afraid to report crime. Many urged police for help and also urged their neighbors to take action and call 911.

“We’re not going to know what’s going on unless you tell us,” said Vice Mayor Chappie Jones.