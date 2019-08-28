



SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — San Francisco police have arrested a third suspect in connection with a brazen, broad daylight shooting on Market Street last week that left one person injured.

A 13-year-old male teen was taken into custody in Oakland on Wednesday with help from the Oakland Police Department, SFPD said in a statement. The teen’s name and booking photo will not be released because of his age, police said.

Great work by @oaklandpoliceca and @SFPDTenderloin! We can confirm the third and final suspect is a juvenile – their name and booking photo are not being released at this time. https://t.co/vFR3edwXST — San Francisco Police (@SFPD) August 28, 2019

During the original incident on August 20, SFPD Tenderloin Station officers responded to the 1000 block of Market Street after receiving calls of shots fired. Police found one victim suffering from a wound to the face.

Investigators collected surveillance footage that showed three suspects running across the street; one of them fired several shots from a handgun toward a crowd of people.

The footage shows one of the three suspects assaulting another unknown person.

A witness took cell phone video that also shows one of the suspects shooting a handgun toward a crowd of people.

The first two suspects were apprehended by Oakland Police on Monday. They were identified as 18-year-old Lerron Simpson and 21-year-old Elijah Ernest, both from Oakland. Police said Ernest was a parolee at large with a warrant out for his arrest.

Police located a firearm when they arrested the two suspects. Simpson and Ernest will be booked into San Francisco County Jail for attempted murder along with “several firearm related charges,” police said.

Though three arrests have been made, police are still asking anyone with information to contact them at (415) 575-4444 or to Text a Tip to “TIP411.”