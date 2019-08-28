



SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — President Donald Trump has announced he’ll visit the Bay Area next month for a 2020 re-election campaign luncheon fundraiser, marking his first time in the region since the summer before his election.

According to Trump’s website, the event will take place on Sept. 17, although the location wasn’t announced.

Attendees are being asked to RSVP and tickets can cost anywhere from $1,000 per person to $100,000 per couple. The latter includes a chance to dine with Trump, as well as a photo opportunity with the president, according to the event invitation.

Space is limited so those who RSVP will be served on a first-come, first-serve basis, the invitation said.

The luncheon will mark the first time he has visited the Bay Area as president.

Trump’s most recent visits to the Bay Area have been met with protests. When he came to speak at the California Republican Party convention in Burlingame in late April of 2016. The then presidential frontrunner was met with a large group of protesters.

The candidate had to hop a fence and enter through the back of the hotel to avoid the gathered protesters out in front of the Hyatt Regency San Francisco Airport.

RAW VIDEO: Trump Arrives At Hotel

Trump made reference to his arrival when he spoke to party members.

“That was not the easiest entrance I’ve ever made,” he said. “It felt like I was crossing the border actually. I was crossing the border, but I got here.”

RAW VIDEO: Trump Says Arrival Like ‘Crossing The Border’

On June 2, 2016, violence broke out outside of a Trump campaign rally in San Jose as protesters and Trump supporters clashed.

• ALSO READ: Reporter Booted From San Jose Donald Trump Rally

Some protesters grabbed Trump hats and tried to burn them, while others banged on the cars of supporters trying to leave the rally.

Police declared the gathering an unlawful assembly about 30 minutes after the rally ended.

VIDEO: Trump Supporters Clash With Trump Protesters In San Jose

During the planned September visit to California, Trump will also reportedly make stops in Beverly Hills and San Diego.

© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Bay City News Service contributed to this report.