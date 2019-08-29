SAN JOSE (CBS SF) – Jarryd Hayne, an Australian rugby player who briefly played for the San Francisco 49ers in 2015, has reportedly settled a civil lawsuit with a woman who accused him of rape.
According to Australian government broadcaster ABC, the settlement was reached between the two parties before the trial was set to start in January.
Hayne was being sued for sexual battery, battery, gender violence, intentional infliction of emotional distress and negligence.
Court documents said the victim was at a San Jose bar with Hayne and his friends following a 49ers game in late 2015. The victim said Hayne took her to his apartment, where she was sexually assaulted.
The woman filed the lawsuit in 2017 after authorities said they did not have enough evidence to bring criminal charges against Hayne.
Attorney John Clune, who represented the woman, told the broadcaster that “the parties reached a mutually agreeable settlement” but that the terms were private. When the lawsuit was filed, Hayne’s lawyer said his client “unequivocally and vehemently” denied the allegation.
Hayne was signed to a three-year deal with the 49ers in 2015 but was dropped after eight games. He then returned to Australia to play rugby for three more seasons.
The broadcaster said Hayne is currently in a ministry training program in Western Australia.
