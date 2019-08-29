MOUNTAIN VIEW (CBS SF) – Google has gifted $1.5 million to The Salvation Army’s efforts fighting homelessness in San Francisco and San Jose, the nonprofit announced Wednesday.
The tech giant committed to providing $50 million in grants to nonprofits when CEO Sundar Pichai announced the company’s $1 billion housing investment in June.
“Google.org is committed to continuing our support for organizations like the Salvation Army to help find solutions to homelessness,” said Adrian Schurr, Bay Area program manager for Google.org, the company’s charitable arm.
The grant was split between The Salvation Army’s Silicon Valley Community Center in San Jose and its Harbor Light Center in San Francisco.
The community center received $1 million to go toward renovating the facility to triple the amount of space and incorporate a housing complex on the property to accommodate at least 825 individuals in 225 affordable and 75 transitional housing units.
The Harbor Light Center will use the remaining $500,000 to focus on veterans’ programs and services in San Francisco, including residential detox and addiction treatment programs.
© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
You must log in to post a comment.