MORGAN HILL (CBS SF) — A person was struck and killed by a train Thursday evening on the Caltrain tracks in Morgan Hill, Caltrain officials said.
At 7:09 p.m. southbound train No. 268 hit a person on the tracks at the San Pedro Avenue crossing, just south of the station in Morgan Hill.
Seventy-two passengers were on board the train.
