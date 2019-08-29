Filed Under:Caltrain, Caltrain accident, Caltrain Fatality, Morgan Hill

MORGAN HILL (CBS SF) — A person was struck and killed by a train Thursday evening on the Caltrain tracks in Morgan Hill, Caltrain officials said.

At 7:09 p.m. southbound train No. 268 hit a person on the tracks at the San Pedro Avenue crossing, just south of the station in Morgan Hill.

Seventy-two passengers were on board the train.

