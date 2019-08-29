



SANTA CLARA (KPIX) — The San Francisco 49ers may have been defeated by the Los Angeles Chargers in their last preseason game of the year but fans at Thursday night’s game at Levi’s Stadium said they’re optimistic about this season.

“They’re my local team, they’ve been my team since I was a kid,” said Bruce Hunter.

Fans showed just how faithful they were by showing up for the team before the regular season begins Sept. 8.

Alex Hernandez followed in his father’s footsteps.

“Ever since I was a kid, my dad rooted for the Niners; (I) brought it with me, my family loves the Niners, we’re all here, we support day-in and day-out,” he said.

Besides the cheers that filled the stadium, the smell of food also filled the air.

2019 marks Levi’s Stadium five-year anniversary. The venue has added seven new restaurant partners.

Families also packed the stadium, including Hernandez and his relatives.

Many said football isn’t just about the wins and the losses on the field — it’s also about what happens off the field.

“The founder of the Niners empire said, ‘Football brought us together, the Niner empire made us family,’” said Hernandez.

The final score: Chargers 24, 49ers 17.