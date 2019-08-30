



SANTA ROSA (CBS SF) — A California Highway Patrol officer on medical leave was charged Friday in Sonoma County Superior Court with felony resisting arrest, brandishing a firearm and vandalism during a neighborhood disturbance two weeks ago.

Jeremy Finnerty, 47, of Santa Rosa, was under the influence of alcohol when he brandished a firearm at a neighbor and made death threats in the 4700 block of Parktrail Drive on Aug. 16, according to Santa Rosa police.

Finnerty also forced entry to the victims’ residence through a back door and resisted arrest when police officers arrived, police said.

Finnerty is out of custody, and he delayed entering a plea until Sept. 19. CHP Officer David deRutte said Finnerty has been a CHP officer for more than 15 years and is on leave because of a work-related injury.

Police responded around 9:50 p.m. Aug. 16 to a call about a residential burglary. The caller said a male broke into the residence and was possibly armed with a gun.

Finnerty was arrested on suspicion of residential burglary, vandalism, brandishing a firearm, criminal threats, public intoxication and resisting arrest.

The complaint charges Finnerty with resisting arrest by force and violence when Sgt. Michael Clark, Officer Jeffrey Badger and Officer Andrew Castro responded.

The complaint also alleges Finnerty brandished a weapon at a person in a motor vehicle on a public street and vandalism over $400 when he allegedly destroyed a glass door at his neighbors’ residence.

The victim in the alleged brandishing a weapon count was one of Finnerty’s married neighbors who fled in a vehicle that night, Deputy District Attorney Thomas Gotshall said.

Judge Mark Urioste signed an emergency protective order Friday prohibiting Finnerty from contacting the couple.

