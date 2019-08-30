APTOS (CBS SF) — A dog who was left in a car in an Aptos neighborhood accidentally put the vehicle in neutral Friday morning, sending it rolling down the street and into a wall.

KPIX 5 reporter Katie Nielsen got word Friday morning about the incident when friends sent a photo showing the dog in the car and the damage the vehicle did to their retaining wall.

Apparently the dog — named Duke — was left in the gold 2001 Mercedes-Benz S 430 and somehow managed to get his leash tangled on the car’s gear stick. As the dog moved about in the front seat, he somehow pulled the gear stick and put the car into neutral.

The owners of the home, Janie and Jim Black, said they watched as the car rolled backwards down the street, coming to a stop when it hit the retaining wall of their house.

The car also knocked over a couple of garbage containers.

A couple of the photos they took of the dog comically showed him almost appearing as if he was sitting behind the steering wheel.

No dogs or humans were injured in Duke’s brief joy ride.