MIAMI (CBS SF) — Hurricane Dorian strengthened to a Category 3 hurricane Friday, and it’s expected to stay “extremely dangerous” as it moves near the Bahamas and approaches the Florida coast, the National Hurricane Center said.
There’s a good chance Dorian will power its way into a Category 4 with potentially catastrophic 140 mph winds before making landfall on the mainland U.S. on Monday evening or Tuesday morning.
The National Weather Service said Dorian could bring a “triple-threat of dangers” to the state, including a “life-threatening storm surge, devastating hurricane-force winds and heavy rains.” The center urged Floridians to “prepare NOW.”
