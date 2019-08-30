SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Police in San Francisco on Friday afternoon were searching for suspects who fled the scene of a vehicle collision on the Great Highway, according to authorities.
Police said that at approximately 3:02 p.m. Friday, patrolling officers spotted a vehicle collision that happened at Skyline Boulevard and Great Highway. One vehicle involved rolled over and the occupant of that vehicle was transported to the hospital for unknown medical condition.
The occupants of the other car involved exited their vehicle and fled on foot in the direction of Fort Funston. Police are still in the area searching for the suspects and investigating the vehicle collision.
KPIX reporter Joe Vazquez was near the scene and took cell phone video of the officers searching the area.
Police activity at Fort Funston. Cops are searching the trails just south of a rollover crash pic.twitter.com/tlKvhXMRr1
— Joe Vazquez (@joenewsman) August 30, 2019
