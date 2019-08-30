SAN JOSE (KPIX) — San Jose police this week arrested 10 San Jose residents in connection with commercial burglaries in more than a dozen Bay Area cities since January.

Six suspects taken into custody on Thursday in San Jose and Sunnyvale were Joseph Presti, 49, Paul Neale, 33, Rodney Arrieta, 54, Lilia Mendoza, 42, Carlos Lames, 53, and Morgan Stevenson, 39.

The six were the first to be arrested as part of the crew that allegedly carried out burglaries in San Jose, Cupertino, Palo Alto, Mountain View, Santa Cruz, Burlingame, Los Altos, Morgan Hill, Walnut Creek, Fremont, Pleasanton, Oakland and Dublin, according to police.

The crew focused on bike shops, construction sites and school districts, police said.

The six were booked into Santa Clara County jail on suspicion of multiple felony charges, including commercial burglary.

By Friday, police had arrested another four suspects in the burglaries.

Police served multiple search warrants at a storage locker in Sunnyvale, at three recreational vehicles in San Jose, and another in the 1600 block of Willowgate Drive, where police arrested Ramiro Lozano, 44, Andrea Reyes, 29, John Tamez, 33, and Veronica Lozano, 40.

“I see swat team, guns drawn, pointing at somebody on the ground,” said Patrick Laciste.

He said he woke up at around 6:30 a.m. on Thursday to find a suspect on the ground, surrounded by officers in his backyard.

“They’re quiet, they kept to themselves, never bothered us,” he said.

But police said they recovered firearms, stolen driver’s licenses, narcotics, ammunition, drug paraphernalia, stolen credit cards and stolen property.

“I’m surprised he’s in jail,” said David Berton.

He planned to visit Lozano — his friend of 20 years — at his home but didn’t know he had been arrested.

“I don’t see none of that stuff going on here, I come you know a couple times a week,” Berton said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Lt. Greg Lombardo of the San Jose police department’s burglary prevention unit at (408) 537-1200.

Tips can be provided using the tip line at http://sjpd.org/bputipline

Persons wishing to remain anonymous may either call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (408) 947-STOP (7867) or submit a tip online at http://svcrimestoppers.org

Persons providing information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspect may be eligible for a cash reward from the Silicon Valley Crime Stoppers.

© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Bay City News contributed to this report