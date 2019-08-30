SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — Responding firefighters were able to control a Friday morning fire that broke out in a custodial building at Oak Grove High in San Jose, according to authorities.
The San Jose Fire Department tweeted about the fire at the school located on the 200 block of Blossom Hill Road at about 10:30 a.m.
SJFD personnel responding to Oak Grove High School structure fire isolated to custodial building. Fire has been contained to this building. Currently crews are working on overhauling the building. pic.twitter.com/dn45tatfJR
— San Jose Fire Dept. (@SJFD) August 30, 2019
Firefighters said the fire was isolated to the custodial building. By about 10:45 a.m., officials tweeted that the fire was under control. There were no injuries related to the fire.
There was no word from school officials or officials with the East Side Union High School District whether part of the school needed to be evacuated during the fire.
