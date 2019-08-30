  • KPIX 5On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    1:00 PMThe Talk
    2:00 PMFace the Truth
    2:30 PMFace the Truth
    3:00 PMThe People's Court
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Fire, Oak Grove High School, San Jose, San Jose Fire Department

SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — Responding firefighters were able to control a Friday morning fire that broke out in a custodial building at Oak Grove High in San Jose, according to authorities.

The San Jose Fire Department tweeted about the fire at the school located on the 200 block of Blossom Hill Road at about 10:30 a.m.

Firefighters said the fire was isolated to the custodial building. By about 10:45 a.m., officials tweeted that the fire was under control. There were no injuries related to the fire.

There was no word from school officials or officials with the East Side Union High School District whether part of the school needed to be evacuated during the fire.

© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Comments