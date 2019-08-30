Comments
SEBASTOPOL (CBS SF) — At least one person died in a crash Friday evening in unincorporated Sonoma County, according to the California Highway Patrol.
The crash was reported at 5:58 p.m. at 105 Water Trough Road near Bodega Highway. The intersection is just west of the city of Sebastopol.
CHP officials said a vehicle crashed through a brick wall into a house.
