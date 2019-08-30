  • KPIX 5On Air

Filed Under:Bank Robber, Bank robbery, California Bank and Trust, Millbrae, San Francisco News


REDWOOD CITY (CBS SF) — A man sporting an ill-fitting wig is being sought after he was captured on surveillance images robbing a bank in Millbrae.

The San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office said the robbery happened at the California Bank and Trust at 300 Broadway on Monday afternoon.

Photo: San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office

Surveillance images show a man showing a note to the teller which demanded money, according to the sheriff’s office. He appeared to be a light-skinned man disguised in a long dark wig, sunglasses, a medical mask, sunglasses, dark pants and a dark button-up shirt.

The sheriff’s office said the bank teller handed him an undisclosed amount of cash and he fled in a blue, four-door sedan with a stolen license plate.

Photo: San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office

Investigators are still working with the bank to collect further information and evidence from the scene, the sheriff’s office said.

Anyone with information about the crime was asked to call the sheriff’s office Detective Bureau at 650-599-1536. The anonymous tipline is 800-547-2700.

