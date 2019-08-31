Comments
TREASURE ISLAND (CBS SF) – Officers responded to a dramatic crash inside the Treasure Island tunnel on eastbound Interstate 80, Saturday night.
The accident happened around 10:30 p.m., according to the California Highway Patrol.
A silver Honda Civic, flipped inside the tunnel, and landed against the wall. hitting a Mercedes and damaging the wiring and pipes on the north side of the bridge, according to the CHP.
There were no injuries reported.
No word on what caused the accident.
