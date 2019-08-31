SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — Poisonous chemicals killed one woman in an apparent suicide and sent six people to the hospital, prompting the evacuation of three floors of the Hotel Fairmont in San Jose Saturday, fire officials said.

About 10 a.m., firefighters were dispatched to the hotel on a report of an attempted suicide on the 19th floor using chemicals, San Jose fire department Capt. Mitch Matlow said. The crew found the woman dead in a hotel room in the 19th floor, the fire captain said.

San Jose police are investigating the incident as a suicide, according to Officer Gina Tepoorten.

Six hotel staffers and guests who were exposed to the chemical were decontaminated at the hotel and then taken to the hospital, Matlow said.

Their injuries are not thought to be life-threatening, he said.

Another group of people was evaluated on the scene and not taken to the hospital, Matlow said. The chemicals have not been identified and doing so is “a long, slow process,” the fire captain said.

Northbound Market Street remained blocked from San Carlos Avenue to San Fernando and was expected to remain closed for hours, Matlow said Saturday afternoon. Southbound Market Street is open.

