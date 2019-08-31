



SAN FRANCISCO (CBS/AP) — Authorities say a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy fatally shot a suspect inside a department interview room as he tried to remove a detective’s handgun from its holster.

Officials say 32-year-old Alberto Wayne Martinez was being interviewed at the sheriff’s office in Red Bluff about 6:30 p.m. Friday as part of a child molestation investigation. Authorities say two detectives tried to arrest Martinez after the interview on a warrant linked to the investigation when he began to struggle.

The sheriff’s department says Martinez, of Redding, grabbed a detective’s gun. The other detective fired one shot that struck Martinez in the torso.

Authorities say Martinez later died at a hospital and a detective suffered minor injuries.

Capt. Dave Kain says Saturday officials are not naming the deputy or releasing Martinez’s charges.

The California Highway Patrol is investigating the shooting as the sheriff’s department conducts its administrative probe.

