VALLEJO (CBS SF) – One person and died four others were injured Saturday afternoon in a hit-and-run collision involving two vehicles, Vallejo police said.

Officers were called about 12:40 p.m. Saturday to the intersection of Redwood Street and Valle Vista Avenue in Vallejo, where they found a gold 1999 Nissan Maxima with major front-end damage. Officers found a black 2005 Nissan Altima near the intersection of Tuolumne Street and Panorama Drive, about three blocks from where the damaged Maxima was found, police said. The driver of the Altima fled, police said, but was taken into custody nearby.

Police said the Maxima was headed west on Redwood Street when the Altima, headed east on Redwood, made a left turn in front of the Maxima, and the two cars collided.

All four people in the black Altima was injured, police said; one of them, a 33-year-old woman, was pronounced dead where police stopped the vehicle. The 53-year-old male driver and a 40-year-old passenger suffered a broken ankle and a broken leg, respectively. Another Altima passenger and the driver of the Maxima suffered minor injuries. A passenger in the Maxima was not hurt, police said.

Alcohol and illegal drugs were found in the Altima, and near where its driver was taken into custody, police said. The driver of the Altima did not have a valid license, police said, and the Maxima driver had a suspended license.

The collision is still under investigation. Anyone with information about it is asked to contact Vallejo police Officer Kenny Trimble at (707) 648-4011.

This is the sixth fatality involving a vehicle collision in Vallejo in 2019.

