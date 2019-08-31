Comments
OAKLAND (KPIX) – The third and final missing dog stolen from a San Francisco shelter has turned up in Oakland.
The dog’s name is Baby Huey, and his handlers say he appears to be in very good health.
“He was found hiding under a truck in a Good Samaritan’s driveway,” said Ilsa Jule from Family Dog Rescue.
The pitbull pup and two Huskies were snatched Wednesday from Family Dog Rescue on Shafter Avenue.
The huskies were recovered the next day after being put up for sale online.
Police have arrested two of the suspected thieves but they’re still looking for the third.
