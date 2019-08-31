SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — Three San Jose officers were injured and several arrests were made while police were clearing out a large crowd that gathered downtown early Saturday.

The melee occurred shortly before 2 a.m. when officers were issuing citations for drinking alcohol in a lot near Market and Santa Clara streets, according to police.

A large crowd approached the officers and “aggressively interfered” with their investigation, police spokeswoman Officer Gina Tepoorten said.

Backup officers arrived and a few were assaulted by the crowd as they attempted to clear out the lot, police said.

One suspect was seen running while holding a gun and officers chased him down, finding the gun in his waistband and taking him into custody, according to police.

While they were arresting the suspect, another suspect tried to get the suspect away from police. The second suspect was tased and also taken into custody, Tepoorten said.

More than 60 officers helped disperse the crowd at the parking lot and the Market Street corridor.

Several arrests were made, including one for possession of a firearm, Tepoorten said. Three officers sustained non-life-threatening injuries and were treated at the scene.

Police did not release an exact number of arrests made or names and ages of those taken into custody.

