SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — Two people were killed Saturday night when the Jeep in which they were riding lost control and slammed into a tree, San Jose police said.

Police said it appears the Jeep’s driver lost control during a street race with the driver of a BMW four-door sedan, and police were searching late Saturday night for the occupants of that car, who police said left the scene of the accident.

The accident was reported about 6:25 p.m. Saturday. The black 2014 Jeep was apparently racing a gray BMW, both vehicles headed north on Snell Avenue just north of Rosenbaum Avenue in South San Jose, police said. The Jeep lost control and crashed into a tree; both male occupants were pronounced dead at the scene.

The BMW police believe had been racing the Jeep stopped after the wreck. Three males got out of the BMW, viewed the crash scene, got back into the car and fled.

Police are looking for help identifying the BMW and its occupants, and anyone with such information is urged to call SJPD Detective Eliseo Malvido at (408) 277-4654.

The Santa Clara County Coroner’s Office had not released the victims’ names late Saturday night.

This was San Jose’s 32nd fatal collision of 2019, and victims numbers 32 and 33, police said.

