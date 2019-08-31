Comments
ODESSA, Texas (CBS News) — Authorities said a suspected active shooter has been shot and killed at a Cinergy movie theater in the Odessa-Midland area in West Texas on Saturday. There were five people killed and 21 shooting victims, Odessa Police Chief Michael Gerke said.
Russell Tippin, CEO of Permian Regional Medical Center in Midland, said they were treating 14 patients. The emergency room was locked down for safety, but Tippin said the hospital is safe and secure.
“You need to pray for this town and all the towns and victims involved,” Tippin said.
