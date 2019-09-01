MONTEREY COUNTY (CBS SF) — Two separate vegetation fires burning in Monterey County are prompting evacuation orders in two areas, the Monterey County Sheriff’s Office said Sunday.

Multiple firefighters were injured fighting a vegetation fire in Greenfield. Deputies first responded to the scene in the area of Thorne Road and Arroyo Seco Road at 2:57 p.m., the sheriff’s office said via Twitter. Authorities said evacuations are being conducted on Cedar Avenue.

It wasn’t clear exactly how many firefighters were injured, but they had to be transported by air ambulance.

Sheriff’s deputies and park rangers are also responding to another nearby vegetation fire at Jolon Road and Bradley Lockwood Road in Lockwood that is threatening three structures in the 70000 block of Jolon Road.

Evacuations are also being completed in the area, the sheriff’s office said.

Cal Fire BEU, the Cal Fire Public Affairs Bureau for San Benito and Monterey Counties, said the Lockwood fire was 40 acres at 4:38 p.m.

This is a developing story. Stay with CBS SF for the latest.