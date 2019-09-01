HURRICANE WATCHCBS News Continuing Coverage of Hurricane Dorian
  • KPIX 5On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    7:00 PM60 Minutes
    8:00 PMBig Brother
    9:00 PMNCIS: Los Angeles
    10:00 PMNCIS: New Orleans
    11:00 PMKPIX 5 News @ 11pm Sunday
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Alameda County Sheriff's Office, CHP, Crime, Manhunt, Oakland International Airport, Oakland news, Oakland police, Tarmac

OAKLAND (CBS SF) — A manhunt turned into a recovery operation after a man breached the gates at Oakland International Airport and drove half a mile on the runway before fleeing from deputies on foot Sunday afternoon.

 

Authorities said the incident began when a deputy tried to pull over a Chevy pickup truck. The driver sped off onto an airport access road, drove through the gates at over 50 miles per hour and proceeded to drive half a mile on the runway.

Deputies say the man ended up jumping into the bay. After search teams scoured the area for hours, authorities said they believe the man may have drowned.

Deputies are trying to piece together a possible motive after they discovered camouflage clothing, masks and a replica air soft gun in the man’s truck.

The truck is registered out of Santa Cruz County. The FBI has been called in to investigate the incident.

Comments