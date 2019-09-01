OAKLAND (CBS SF) — A manhunt turned into a recovery operation after a man breached the gates at Oakland International Airport and drove half a mile on the runway before fleeing from deputies on foot Sunday afternoon.
Active search underway @IFlyOAKland after a suspect fled from deputies and rammed a gate onto the airport tarmac. Suspect fled on foot and may have jumped into the water surrounding airport. @oaklandpoliceca @CHP_GoldenGate assisting with search. No active threat to air traffic.
— Alameda County Sheriff (@ACSOSheriffs) September 1, 2019
Authorities said the incident began when a deputy tried to pull over a Chevy pickup truck. The driver sped off onto an airport access road, drove through the gates at over 50 miles per hour and proceeded to drive half a mile on the runway.
Deputies say the man ended up jumping into the bay. After search teams scoured the area for hours, authorities said they believe the man may have drowned.
Deputies are trying to piece together a possible motive after they discovered camouflage clothing, masks and a replica air soft gun in the man’s truck.
The truck is registered out of Santa Cruz County. The FBI has been called in to investigate the incident.
