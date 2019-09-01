OAKLAND (CBS SF) — An active search was underway at Oakland International Airport Sunday afternoon for a driver who “fled from deputies and rammed a gate onto the airport tarmac” before fleeing on foot, the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office said on its Twitter feed.
Active search underway @IFlyOAKland after a suspect fled from deputies and rammed a gate onto the airport tarmac. Suspect fled on foot and may have jumped into the water surrounding airport. @oaklandpoliceca @CHP_GoldenGate assisting with search. No active threat to air traffic.
— Alameda County Sheriff (@ACSOSheriffs) September 1, 2019
The Oakland police and the Oakland office of the California Highway Patrol are assisting with the search for the driver, who “may have jumped into the water,” the sheriff’s office said.
