OAKLAND (CBS SF) — An active search was underway at Oakland International Airport Sunday afternoon for a driver who “fled from deputies and rammed a gate onto the airport tarmac” before fleeing on foot, the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office said on its Twitter feed.

The Oakland police and the Oakland office of the California Highway Patrol are assisting with the search for the driver, who “may have jumped into the water,” the sheriff’s office said.

