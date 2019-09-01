SACRAMENTO (CBS SF) — Sacramento State honored fallen rookie police officer Tara O’Sullivan during the football team’s home opener Saturday evening.
University officials presented the O’Sullivan family with a game helmet in her honor.
O’Sullivan grew up in Pleasant Hill and graduated from College Park High School before attending Sacramento State where she graduated in 2017 with a bachelor’s degree in child development. She was one of the first four students — and the only woman — to complete the university’s Law Enforcement Candidate Scholars (LECS) program.
Soon after graduation, she headed to the Sacramento Police Academy.
O’Sullivan was the first Sacramento police offer killed on duty in 20 years. She was helping a woman remove belongings from a home on June 19 when she was shot. It was 45 minutes before police got to O’Sullivan while a heavily armed gunman engaged in an hours-long standoff with officers before his capture.
