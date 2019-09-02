LAFAYETTE (CBS SF) — A crane working on BART tracks clipped power lines, which fell onto Highway 24 in Lafayette, closing down the freeway for about an hour early Monday and forcing intermittent closures all afternoon.

The crane was working on the track rebuilding project when it hit the power lines about 5:22 a.m., according to BART. Traffic on the freeway was halted until lanes were reopened about 6:30 a.m.

No injuries were reported in the incident.

The California Highway Patrol warned motorists of intermittent closures starting at noon Monday for repair work. The afternoon closures will occur for 30 minutes at a time on both directions of the freeway between Oak Hill and Pleasant Hill roads on eastbound 24 and between Pleasant Hill and Acalanes roads on westbound 24.

Detour signs and routes will be posted for motorists to follow, for exiting the freeway and returning to it, the CHP said.

The 30-minute temporary closures will be repeated, followed by the freeway opening for an hour, before starting the process over until the

emergency work is completed.

Motorists were asked to avoid the freeway if possible and find alternate routes, such as Interstate Highway 80 to State Route 4 or Interstate Highway 680 to Interstate Highway.

The crane accident knocked out power to the area, with 725 customers initially affected. As of 9:45 a.m., 114 customers were still without power in Lafayette. Restoration of power is expected by 6 p.m., according to PG&E.

During the Labor Day holiday weekend, BART’s Measure RR-funded track work is underway and buses instead of BART trains are providing service

between Walnut Creek and Orinda.

BART trains are expected to resume normal service and schedules on Tuesday morning, officials said.