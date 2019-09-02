LIVERMORE (CBS SF) — Firefighters are working to contain a vegetation fire on Mines Road in Livermore that has burned 20 to 25 acres, Cal Fire said Monday afternoon.
The fire is reported to have a “moderate to dangerous” rate of spread, Cal Fire said on Twitter. The fire has been dubbed the Mines Fire.
#Minesfire [update] Mines Rd, Livermore (Alameda County). Aircraft has made good progress slowing down the fire, retardant has been applied around the perimeter. Ground resources are beginning to arrive at scene. AA460 estimating 20-25 acres pic.twitter.com/Uf9NACxWfL
— CAL FIRE SCU (@calfireSCU) September 2, 2019
Aircraft support dropped flame retardant around the perimeter of the blaze, which resulted in “good progress” in slowing down the fire’s rate of spread, Cal Fire said.
Ground resources are also arriving to the scene to assist with containment.
This is a developing story. Stay with CBS SF for the latest.
