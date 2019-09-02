WATCH LIVE:Continuing Coverage Of Deadly Southern California Boat Fire
LIVERMORE (CBS SF) — Firefighters are working to contain a vegetation fire on Mines Road in Livermore that has burned 20 to 25 acres, Cal Fire said Monday afternoon.

The fire, first reported shortly after 2 p.m., has a “moderate to dangerous” rate of spread, Cal Fire said on Twitter. The fire has been dubbed the Mines Fire.

Aircraft support dropped flame retardant around the perimeter of the blaze, which resulted in “good progress” in slowing down the fire’s rate of spread, Cal Fire said.

Ground resources are also arriving to the scene to assist with containment.

This is a developing story. Stay with CBS SF for the latest. 

