



OAKLAND (CBS SF) — An Oakland woman died after she was hit by a stray bullet early Monday in East Oakland, police said.

When officers responded at 12:53 a.m. to the shooting, in a residential neighborhood in the 2100 block of East 22nd Street, they found a woman with a gunshot wound, according to police.

#Developing Oakland mother of 5 children and taco shop owner killed by random gunfire last night leaving a wedding celebration . In the path of gunfire walking with her husband late a night . Suspect still at large . #kpix5 pic.twitter.com/vHPpnw9gHa — Juliette Goodrich (@JulietteKPIX) September 2, 2019

The victim, 44-year old Martha Casiano, was taken to a hospital where she died. KPIX 5 learned that Casiano was a mother of five, with the youngest being only four years old.

Casiano was the owner of a taco shop, where she sold tacos and tamales to support her family and her daughter’s college education.

Fighting back tears, Mercedes Flores, Casiano’s daughter, said her mother and father were leaving a late night wedding celebration on 21st Avenue when her mother was struck and killed by a stray bullet.

Casiano’s family gathered at their East Oakland home on Monday to mourn the sudden and tragic loss.

A man named Jamal, who lives on the street, said he heard the gunshots at around 12:45 a.m.

“It was ten seconds later and it was like, ‘Pow, Pow!’ And then it was like five gunshots for sure,” he explained.

Oakland police say two people were arguing inside a home before taking the fight outside. “There was an argument that took place up the street, but as we know, a stray bullet can be very dangerous,” said OPD officer Johanna Watson.

Mercedes says she wants justice for her mother’s life, taken too soon.

“If you heard something or saw something, even if it’s anonymous, please call 911 and let them know, because we need justice. And not only my mom needs justice, but all the victims of gun violence need justice,” she said.

A GoFundMe page has been set up for Casiano to help raise funds for her funeral costs.

Oakland police are investigating the shooting. The suspect is still at large. Anyone with information is asked to contact the homicide section at (510) 238-3821 or the TIP LINE at 238-7950.