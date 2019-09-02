



LOS ANGELES (CBS SF/AP) — Some people have died and rescuers were searching for 33 more Monday morning after a fire broke out aboard a dive boat off the Southern California Coast.

The US Coast Guard said five people have been rescued by a Good Samaritans on other boats.

Coast Guard, local agencies continue responding to boat fire near Santa Cruz Island. 5 people rescued by good Samaritan crew. https://t.co/M541Ml0E8Q — USCG Los Angeles (@USCGLosAngeles) September 2, 2019

Capt. Brian McGrath of the Ventura County Fire Department confirmed some deaths to The Daily Beast but said he could not give an exact number.

Five crewmembers sleeping on the top deck of the 75-foot (20-meter) commercial scuba diving vessel were rescued, according to Lt. Cmdr. Matthew Kroll of the U.S. Coast Guard. But he said 34 passengers who were sleeping below deck have not been accounted for.

BREAKING NEWS: The Coast Guard has launched multiple rescue assets along with assets from local agencies to assist more than 30 people in distress on a 75ft boat near Santa Cruz Island. More details will be available later as this operation continues. — USCG Los Angeles (@USCGLosAngeles) September 2, 2019

One of the crew suffered minor injuries.

The Coast Guard has helicopters, small boats and a patrol cutter in the area for a search-and-rescue operation off of Santa Cruz Island, about 90 miles (140 kilometers) from Los Angeles.

The vessel was reported as being on fire. The a group of crew members has been rescued (one with minor injuries) and efforts continue to evacuate the remaining passengers. https://t.co/ojaSdUTHXd — USCG Los Angeles (@USCGLosAngeles) September 2, 2019

The Ventura County Fire Department said on Twitter that it responded to the fire around 3:30 a.m. A photo tweeted by the department showing a boat engulfed in flames.

It’s not clear how many people were on the boat, but the Coast Guard earlier said that more than 30 people were “in distress.”