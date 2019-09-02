WATCH LIVE:Continuing Coverage Of Deadly Southern California Boat Fire
OAKLAND (CBS SF) — A woman died after she was hit by a stray bullet early Monday in East Oakland, police said.

When officers responded at 12:53 a.m. to the shooting, in a residential neighborhood in the 2100 block of East 22nd Street, they found a woman with a gunshot wound, according to police.

The victim, whose name was not released, was taken to a hospital where she died.

Oakland police are investigating the shooting. Anyone with information is asked to contact the homicide section at (510) 238-3821 or the TIP LINE at 238-7950.

