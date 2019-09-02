HALF MOON BAY (CBS SF) — The Titans of Mavericks surf competition has been canceled indefinitely, according to the World Surf League, which cited two reasons for the cancellation.
One was “various logistical challenges” and the second “the inability to run the event the last two seasons.”
Pat O’Connell, the World Surf League’s senior vice president of tours and competition, said in an interview posted on the organization’s website, “The unfortunate part is that we won’t be running a competition at Mavericks and that’s obviously super hard. But we want to create a better world for Big Wave surfing.”
Organizers held the popular event off the coast of Half Moon Bay in 2016, 2014 and 2013 but called it off last year, the year before, and in 2011 and 2012.
Surfers will instead compete in Hawaii and Portugal later this year.
© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
You must log in to post a comment.