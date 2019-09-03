MENLO PARK (KPIX 5) — Some Bay Area fire departments are preparing for deployment to Charlotte, North Carolina, where they will help out with rescues as Hurricane Dorian approaches the U.S.
45 team members and three search and recovery dogs from Menlo Park Fire Protection District’s Task Force 3 are leaving Tuesday evening. They’re bringing their cache of around 45,000 pounds of search and rescue equipment with them.
MPFPD’s Task Force 3 was last deployed to assist emergency efforts during the Camp Fire in Paradise in November 2018. They last helped with a hurricane during 2018’s Hurricane Lane in Hilo, Hawaii. The team was also deployed to Hurricane Harvey in Texas and Hurricane Irma in Florida in 2017.
FEMA has also activated the Oakland Fire Department to help with hurricane rescue efforts in Charlotte, particularly swift water rescues. About 45 firefighters from OFD are packing up and preparing for deployment.
They’re leaving with boats as well as search and rescue specialists.
