



OAKLAND (KPIX 5) — Jurors for the Ghost Ship Trial resumed deliberations Tuesday after a weeklong break.

Before the holiday break, Alameda County Judge Trina Thompson replaced three jurors with three alternates and ordered the group to start deliberations from the very beginning. Tuesday marked a third full day of deliberations for this new group.

According to defense Attorney Brian Getz, “The passage of time requires them to think more slowly about who said what and whether the light of truth was in the eyes of the speakers.”

Defense attorney Tony Serra said he thinks the “imminent” verdict will be reached by jurors sometime this week.

Behind closed doors, jurors continue to decide the fates of Derick Almena and co-defendant Max Harris. Both men are charged with 36 counts of involuntary manslaughter for each of the lives lost in the Ghost Ship Warehouse Fire on December 2, 2016.

When Serra was asked about his client Almena, he said, “He intended no harm, he intended only for the best to occur and it all exploded and his life is destroyed. Win, lose or draw, his life is destroyed.“

Jurors will return back to court at 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday. Both defendants and lawyers will also be at the courthouse in case jurors have any questions or if they reach a verdict.