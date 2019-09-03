SAN LEANDRO (CBS SF) — A major delay was affecting Bay Area Rapid Transit service in the East Bay during the Tuesday afternoon rush hour because of police activity and a medical emergency at the San Leandro station, BART officials said.
The delay was reported by BART at 5:17 p.m. and was affecting trains on the Warm Springs line in the Warm Springs and Dublin/Pleasanton directions.
BART spokeswoman Anna Duckworth told KPIX 5 that a woman called police to report her hand was injured by another patron. It was unclear whether the suspect was stopped.
The total delay was 28 minutes, said Duckworth. As of 5:26 p.m. the system was recovering but delays remained.
