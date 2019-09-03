CONTINUING COVERAGE:Latest On Deadly Southern California Boat Fire
PALO ALTO (KPIX 5) – Vegans can now feel better about driving a Tesla.

The electric carmaker announced on Tuesday the Model 3 Sedan is now completely ‘leather-free.’

The company posted the news along with a video featuring a happy cow on Twitter.

Drivers getting behind the wheel won’t see any animal product. Even the steering wheel is vegan.

The move comes after CEO Elon Musk told shareholders in June that a leather-free car was in the works.

Tesla says the Model 3 will now come with interiors made from synthetic leather.

