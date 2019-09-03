SANTA CRUZ (CBS SF) — A 46-year-old medical professional was arrested Friday for allegedly sexually assaulting a female patient, officials say.
Police said Santa Cruz resident Peter Dunne, a certified nursing assistant, was arrested at his home Friday on suspicion of three felony counts of sexual assault, including assault with intent to rape, sexual assault with force and oral copulation by force.
Dunne is suspected of committing the assault on the one victim in March. A police report was filed the following day, and investigators obtained a warrant on Aug. 30.
Dunne was booked into the county jail on $100,000 bail.
