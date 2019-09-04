FAIRFIELD (CBS SF) — Firefighters in Fairfield are working to extinguish a two-alarm vegetation fire Wednesday night, fire officials said on social media.
As of 8:48 p.m., the fire had been upgraded from one-alarm to two alarms at state Highway 12 and Chadbourne Road.
Westbound Highway 12 is closed at Beck Avenue, which is east of Chadbourne Road, fire officials said.
Several back yards and fences are now involved. Mutual aid is responding from Vacaville FD.
Fairfield Fire said that the fire was affecting “several backyards and fences.” Mutual aid from the Vacaville Fire Department responded to assist.
The fire was contained at around 9:26 p.m., according to Fairfield Fire. Crews will remain on scene for several hours Wednesday evening to mop up.
