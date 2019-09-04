NOVATO (CBS SF) — Police in Novato are seeking help in finding man seen on surveillance camera grabbing a woman’s purse and fleeing from a parking lot.

The strong-arm robbery happened on the 7300 block of Redwood Blvd. at 4:38 Tuesday afternoon, police said. The location happens to be about a block away from Novato Police Department headquarters on Manchin Ave.

According to a post on the department’s Facebook page, the woman and her son had just left a business and were walking through the parking lot when a man jumped out from behind a truck and yanked a blue Michael Kors purse off her shoulder.

Both the woman and her son yelled at and chased the suspect but he fled on foot and was last seen running northbound on Redwood towards Vallejo Ave.

He is described as a black male adult, tall, thin build, wearing a white t-shirt, white cargo style shorts, black tennis shoes and sunglasses. The t-shirt has a large logo on the back of it.

Investigators also determined the suspect may have been picked up in an older model, burgundy Mazda four-door sedan. The suspect car was last seen in the area of First St. at Grant Ave.

Police urged anyone with information about the incident to contact the department at 415-897-1122, and to please reference case number NP19-4540.