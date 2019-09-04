



SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Chanel Miller, whose victim impact statement in a 2015 sexual assault case at Stanford University sparked an outcry over entrenched societal views on sexual assault and rape and caused ripple effects worldwide, has stepped out of anonymity to tell her story with her own name and face.

Chanel Miller identified herself as the “Emily Doe” who had her heart-rending statement published online by Buzzfeed after Brock Turner, the Stanford swimmer convicted of sexually assaulting her was given a lenient sentence. Miller spoke in an interview with Bill Whitaker which will appear on “60 Minutes” on Sunday, September 22 on CBS.

Miller’s moving account of the attack at the hands of Turner and her dehumanizing experience maneuvering the justice system turned Emily Doe into a lightning rod; prompting countless other women to come forward with their own brutal stories of being victimized and preceded the #MeToo movement.

She had read her statement in court to Turner before Judge Aaron Persky sentenced him to six months jail time – three served in his native Ohio – and probation. The uproar over the sentence led to the Persky’s recall and prompted California lawmakers to develop new legislation broadening the state’s definition of rape.

Miller’s interview coincides with the release of her book, “Know My Name,” which will be in bookstores September 24.