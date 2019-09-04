CORCORAN (CBS SF) — A convicted murderer from Santa Clara County was being investigated as the suspect in an inmate homicide at a state prison, corrections officials said Wednesday.

State prison officials said 54-year-old Mark Hudson got into a fight with 72-year-old William New, also a convicted murderer, inside of a housing unit at California Substance Abuse Treatment Facility and State Prison in Corcoran on Tuesday night. The facility is adjacent to Corcoran State Prison.

Responding staff broke up the fight, ordering Hudson to submit to restraints. He complied without incident and was removed from the area. However, New had suffered serious head injuries in the fight.

The staff immediately summoned both prison medical staff and paramedics from an outside hospital to deliver medical aid. Prison staff performed life-saving measures until paramedics arrived. New was pronounced dead at 8:49 p.m.

Hudson was received from Santa Clara County in January of 1991 to serve a life sentence without the possibility of parole for first-degree murder and first-degree burglary.

New was incarcerated from San Diego County in April of 2006 to serve a life sentence without the possibility of parole for two counts of first-degree murder with the use of a firearm.

The Kings County District Attorney’s Office is assisting in the investigation.