MENLO PARK (CBS SF) – The driver of a Honda SUV was killed when they collided into the back of a flatbed truck on southbound U.S. Highway 101 in Menlo Park early Wednesday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol.
The CHP said the collision was first reported at 1:24 a.m. The Honda was traveling at a high rate of speed when it struck the truck – which was going approximately 45 mph – in the No. 1 lane.
The SUV then overturned and landed on the right shoulder, the CHP said. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.
As of 5 a.m., the southbound No. 4 lane and the Marsh Road on-ramp to southbound U.S. 101 remained closed with no estimated time of reopening.
There are no reports of other injuries.
