



SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — By a unanimous vote, San Francisco’s Board of Supervisors have passed a resolution declaring the National Rifle Association a domestic terrorist organization and urging other cities to follow their example.

While the vote was mostly symbolic, city officials were ordered to “take every reasonable step to limit” business interactions with the NRA and its supporters.

Supervisor Catherine Stefani, whose district includes the Marina and Presidio neighborhoods, sponsored the resolution because of federal inaction in the wake of a mass shooting in nearby Gilroy where a gunman opened fire at the city’s famed Gilroy Garlic Festival, slaying three, injuring 20 before killing himself.

Since the late July shooting, there have been mass shootings in El Paso, Dayton and in Texas.

ALSO READ:

• Martinez Man Allegedly Rode Bike Into Home Depot Armed With Loaded Shotgun

• Palo Alto Teen Taken Into Custody Following Threats To Shoot Up Gunn High School

• Hundreds in San Francisco Join Nationwide ‘Recess Rally’ for Gun Control

• San Jose Gun Owners May Be Required To Buy Liability Insurance Under Mayor’s Proposal

“The NRA spreads propaganda that misinforms and aims to deceive the public about the dangers of gun violence,” Stefani’s resolution (.pdf) declares.

“All countries have violent and hateful people, but only in America do we give them ready access to assault weapons and large-capacity magazines thanks, in large part, to the National Rifle Association’s influence,” the resolution continues.

In a Twitter post Wednesday morning, the NRA called the San Francisco’s vote “a reckless assault on a law-abiding organization.”

“This is a reckless assault on a law-abiding organization, it’s members, and the freedoms they all stand for,” the post read. “We remain undeterred – guided by our values and belief in those who want to find real solutions to violence.”