SAN PABLO (CBS SF) — A truck carrying hundreds of live chickens crashed and erupted into a fireball early Thursday, shutting down westbound Highway 80 at San Pablo Dam Road, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The CHP said the collision was first reported at 3:42 a.m. and forced the closure of the busy freeway heading toward San Francisco.

Big rig fire carrying live chickens in San Pablo has all lanes shut down WB 80 at San Pablo Dam Rd. Traffic stacking up, use San Pablo Ave as an alternate. @JackieKPIX on scene with updates @KPIXtv #traffic #bayareatraffic pic.twitter.com/qGJeY8xGLs — Gianna Suter-Franco (@gianna_franco) September 5, 2019

“We got a call of vehicle fire, it was fully engulfed, our officers arrived and discovered a truck tractor combination that was carrying live chickens,” said CHP Sgt. Curtis Glace. “It had swerved over to the right, struck the side of the concrete over-crossing…It had live chickens it had lost in the roadway .. Some of those chickens were running all over the freeway.”

Contra Costa County Fire Protection District spokesman Steve Hill said crews arrived at the scene at 3:55 a.m. to find the big rig hauling the poultry fully engulfed in flames and “chickens everywhere” throughout the collision scene.

The driver was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

The crash left charred debris and chickens scattered all over the freeway. Once firefighters extinguished the flames, they began to round up chickens that were scattered near the crash scene. Animal control officials and Richmond firefighters were brought in to help remove the birds from the scene.

As of 6:45 a.m., crews continued to gather the birds. An officer told KPIX 5 reporter Jackie Ward that he estimated that 1,000 birds were being carried on the big-rig.

The CHP officer I spoke to said he estimates 1,000 chickens were on the big rig. He doesn’t know where they were coming from or where they were headed. @KPIXtv pic.twitter.com/MdXVt3ODS7 — Jackie Ward (@JackieKPIX) September 5, 2019

Caltrans engineers were called to the scene to examine the damaged over-pass, Glace said.

“There’s a chunk of it (the overpass) to the side,” he said.

There was no estimated time for reopening the westbound lanes. The CHP was advising drivers to find other routes into the Bay Area.

Glace said investigators did not think that drugs or alcohol played a factor in the crash.