



FREMONT (CBS SF) – As Fremont city leaders debate the future of a proposed navigation center for the homeless, an opponent of the proposal has staged a hunger strike outside City Hall.

The Fremont resident, only identified as “Mr. Sun,” has been on his hunger strike, only drinking water and sleeping in a tent, since Tuesday.

The striker is against building the center at the two proposed locations, saying city leaders should consider another location or improve existing shelters. Navigation center opponents said on social media Wednesday the striker was also open to bringing the proposal in front of voters.

Fremont’s city council is considering a navigation center either at the parking lot behind City Hall, or on a surplus property off Decoto Road.

The proposal has sparked fierce debate in the East Bay community, with protesters packing meetings on the navigation center and thousands signing petitions against the plan.

Meanwhile, supporters of the navigation center have criticized the strike.

In my hometown of Fremont, a man is currently on a hunger strike in front of City Hall protesting a support center for the homeless. I just… I can't even. I just can't. — Ryan Ko (@ryanko) September 4, 2019

A decision on the location could come as early as this month.