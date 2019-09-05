



OAKLAND (KPIX 5) — After weeks of deliberations and the replacement of three jurors for misconduct, a verdict has been reached in the deadly Ghost Ship Warehouse Fire trial.

Jurors will be determining the fate of master tenant Derick Almena and creative director Max Harris, who have been charged with 36 counts of involuntary manslaughter. The verdict was scheduled to be read at 2 p.m.

On Wednesday, the jury of seven woman and five men — asked for portions of the testimony of Oakland Fire Capt. George Freelen to be read back.

Almena, 49, and Harris, 29, are charged with 36 counts of involuntary manslaughter for a deadly fire that swept through a music party at the 10,000-square-foot warehouse in Oakland’s Fruitvale district on the night of Dec. 2, 2016.

Alameda County prosecutors alleged during the lengthy trial that began on April 30 that Almena and Harris were criminally liable for the fire because there was no time and no way for the people at the party to escape since the warehouse didn’t have important safeguards, such as fire extinguishers, smoke alarms and exit signs.

Prosecutors also say Almena and Harris violated the terms of the warehouse’s lease by turning it into a living space where up to 25 people stayed and hosting underground music parties there.

But defense lawyers said firefighters, such as Freelen, police officers and other government officials who toured the building before the fire never told Almena and Harris that they thought it was unsafe or told them to make changes to bring it up to code.

Jurors began deliberating on July 31 but on Aug. 19, which was their tenth day of deliberations, Alameda County Superior Court Judge Trina Thompson dismissed three jurors for alleged misconduct, replaced them with three alternates and ordered the panel to start deliberating from scratch.

The revised jury deliberated on Aug. 20 and 21 but then took a long break until it returned on Tuesday to resume its deliberations.