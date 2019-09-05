SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Authorities in San Francisco are investigating a shooting involving a sheriff’s deputy who shot a suspect and their dog in Nob Hill late Wednesday morning, wounding the individual and killing the canine.
The officer-involved shooting happened at about 11:30 a.m. on the 2000 block of Polk Street when San Francisco Sheriff’s deputies were trying to serve a no-bail arrest warrant to a suspect. The deputies were faced with the suspect’s dog, who became aggressive, leading a deputy to fire their weapon.
We can confirm a person was wounded and transported to the hospital for treatment with non-life threatening injuries and a dog was hit and expired. No Sheriff’s deputies were hurt. Sheriff’s Criminal Investigation Unit & SFPD on the scene;
— SF Sheriff's Dept. (@SheriffSF) September 5, 2019
The Sheriff’s Department Twitter account posted that the suspect was wounded in the shooting and the dog was killed. The suspect was transported to an area hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries. None of the sheriff’s deputies involved were injured.
SF Sheriff’s spokeswoman Nancy Crowley said investigators had not determined if it was from gunfire or a dog bite.
The incident is being investigated by the SF Sheriff’s Department’s Criminal Investigation Unit and San Francisco police.
You must log in to post a comment.